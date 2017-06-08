Pennsylvania Grocery Market Employee Kills Three, Then Self

Alaska Native News Jun 8, 2017.

A multiple murder-suicide was carried out in a grocery store in Tunkhannock, near Scranton, Pennsylvania early this morning by a worker, taking the life of three and himself.

24-year-old Weis Market employee, Randy Robert Stair brought a duffle bag, with shotguns inside, to work with him on Wednesday night as he began his shift. Then prior to massacring his fellow employees, Stair spent an hour and a half barricading the doors to foil the escape of his intended victims.

Then, at approximately 12:50 am, Stair took the two shotguns from the duffle bag and began targeting his fellow employees, killing three. One escaped the store, which was closed to the public at the time, as the gunman walked throughout the store firing off approximately 60 rounds. That individual called 911 to report the incident.

Employees killed during Stair’s rampage were 26-year-old Victoria Brong, 47-year-old Brian Hayes, and 63-year-old Terry Lee Sterling.

Prosecutors point to possible mental health issues after viewing social media site profiles believed to have belonged to Stair.

The gunman committed suicide a short time later with a shotgun blast to the head.





