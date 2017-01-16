Perryville Man Dies Two Days after ATV Accident

Alaska Native News Jan 16, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers were made aware of an unexpected death of a Perryville man two days after an ATV accident, troopers reported.

It was reported to troopers at 9:17 am on Sunday morning that 45-year-old Arnold Kalmakoff of Perryville was found unresponsive at 7:50 am. When discovered, Kalmakoff was not breathing, and despite efforts to revive him, he was pronounced deceased.

Kalmakoff had been involved in an ATV accident while consuming alcohol on Friday, the trooper dispatch reported. He refused medical care after the accident.

