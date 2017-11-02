PFD Automatic Voter Registration Mailer Heading to Alaskans this Week

- Home
(Juneau) This week 75,000 Alaska residents will receive timely information regarding their Permanent Fund Dividend Automatic Voter Registration. The State Division of Elections (DOE) is sending a mailing for either those who are being newly registered to vote or who are updating their mailing address. These notices are required as part of implementing a ballot measure approved by Alaska voters on November 8, 2016. The new law became effective on March 1, 2017. This means that PFD applications received in March only were processed and verified for voter registration purposes.
The new law requires the DOE to send a notice to affected individuals allowing them the opportunity to opt-out of the registration process. The notice will allow recipients 30 days to either decline voter registration or update their voter registration record. “If a recipient does not send back the opt-out mailer or contact the DOE within 30 days after it was sent, then they will be processed as either a newly registered voter or their voter registration record will be updated with the current address provided to PFD during the 2017 application process”, said Josie Bahnke, Director of the Division of Elections. Both new voters and voters with voter registration record updates will receive a new voter card in 4-6 weeks after they return the mailer.
More details about Permanent Fund Dividend Automatic Voter Registration can be located on the Division of Elections website: http://elections.alaska.gov/
