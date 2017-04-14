Pilot Station Man Arrested on Murder Charges in Thursday Shooting Case

Alaska Native News Apr 14, 2017.

Following an investigation by the Bethel Violent Offenders Unit, who responded to a fatal shooting in Pilot Station, they report that they have madew an arrest in the case.

Troopers received a report from the Village Public Safety Officer in Pilot Station, at approximately half-past midnight on Thursday morning, reporting that they had confirmed that 27-year-old Dennis Alick had died of a gunshot wound.

Troopers later responded to the village and initiated an investigation. Alick’s remains were were prepared for transport to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage.

The Bethel VOU also responded to the community and took over the case responsibility.

After processing the scene and consulting with the Bethel District Attorney’s Office, 23-year-old Brian Fancyboy was arrested on charges of Murder I and Misconduct Involving Weapons II.

An aircraft from St. Marys flew to the scene to assist in transportation, and Fancyboy was taken to Bethel, where he was remanded to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center on charges.

Pilot Station is a community of approximately 600 people. It is located on the northern bank of the Yukon River about eight miles from the Bering Sea.





