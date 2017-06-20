Widgetized Section

Pogo Mine Employee Killed in Bear Attack

Alaska Native News Jun 20, 2017.
Location of Pogo Mine in interior Alaska. Image-DEC

A Pogo Mine employee died as the result of a bear attack and another employee was injured on Monday morning, the trooper dispatch divulged on Tuesday.

Fairbanks dispatch was informed by Pogo Mine staff at 11:15 am on Monday that two of their employees had been the subject of a bear attack. The mine staff called back a short time later to inform troopers that one employee did not survive the attack.

The mine called a third time to report that the bear responsible for the attack had been shot and killed.

Two Alaska Wildlife Troopers and an ADF&G employee flew to the scene, approximately fifty miles southeast of Fairbanks, to investigate the attack.

Troopers took possession of the victim’s remains to transport to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy.

The other employee was transported to the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

This is the second time this week that bears have fatally attacked in Alaska. A Sunday attack left a teen, Patrick Cooper, dead as he was competing in the Robert Spurr Memorial Hill Climb Race between Anchorage and Girdwood. Cooper had attained the top and was on his way back down when the fatal attack occurred. Just before his death, the teen texted his mom to tell her a bear was chasing him.


