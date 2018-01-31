Police Arrest Suspect after Huffman Carrs Robbery

Alaska Native News Jan 31, 2018.

APD officers responded to the Carrs store on Huffman after a report of a robbery at 9:14 pm on Monday, but arrived after the suspect fled the scene in a blue Saturn, Nixle reported.

After a preliminary investigation at the store, they found that the suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Chase Walters, had stolen groceries from the store and had been confronted in the store parking lot by store security. During the confrontation, Walters pulled a knife on the security personnel before leaving as a passenger in the Saturn.

A witness to the robbery followed the vehicle as it left and called in the incident. The witness followed the vehicle to the rear of the Dimond Center Hotel. Using the information from the witness, police were able to locate the Saturn at that location. Police say that the driver of the vehicle complied with officer’s orders, but Walters exited the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene.

Officers gave chase and soon caught Walters. He was taken into custody and charged with Robbery I, Assault III and Theft III. It would be found that Walters also had an outstanding warrant.

Further investigation would find that the driver was unaware of the robbery and thought that Walters had purchased the groceries. The stolen goods were recovered from the back seat of the vehicle.





