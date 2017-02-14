Police Gas Barricaded East Anchorage Man Out of Apartment

Alaska Native News Feb 14, 2017.

Anchorage police say that they received a 911 call at 3:53 am on Tuesday morning 1300 block of of Boston Street. The caller, a female reported that she had locked herself into the apartment’s bathroom to escape her boyfriend.

The woman said her boyfriend, 27-year-old Michael Froyd, had put a .45 caliber handgun to her head and threatened to kill her.

An hour later, at 4:56 am, the victim was able to exit the building to officers waiting outside.

The area was cordoned off and the Anchorage School District was notified, in case they had school buses in the area. The surrounding apartments were also evacuated, and police and SWAT attempted to get Froyd to give up voluntarily, but despite contact by phone and a PA system, they were unsuccessful.

After warning Froyd that less than lethal methods would be used, police deployed gas. The use of gas was successful, and Froyd exited the front door and surrendered to police outside.

Froyd was arrested and charged with Misconduct Involving Weapons III and Assault III. He was transported to the Anchorage Jail where he was remanded.





