Police in Anchorage Seeking Identities of Assault Suspects

Alaska Native News Nov 1, 2017.

Anchorage police is asking the public for information as to the whereabouts of two suspects involved in a Saturday assault on the 4800-block of Snow Circle, Nixle revealed on Tuesday.

Police were called after an assault at that location just after 10 pm on Saturday night, police say.

When officers arrived at the residence, they were told by the two persons living there that the unidentified suspects arrived at their door that night demanding to see their son in regards to a gambling debt. When the suspects were informed that their son was not at home, one of the suspects drew an automatic pistol and slid the slide back, cocking the weapon.

At that point, the residents immediately closed their door and called authorities.

It was reported that at that time, the two suspects left in a light-colored hatchback that may have been a Volkswagen Golf, but, not before the image of the armed suspect was captured on their surveillance system.

The homeowners told police that the two suspects were speaking both english and tagalog.





Police are asking the public for information on either of the two suspects, or their vehicle, and are asked to call Police Dispatch at 786-8900 (press “0” to speak with an operator). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com