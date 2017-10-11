Police Investigating Early Morning Homicide on West 29th

Alaska Native News Oct 11, 2017.

Anchorage police revealed this morning that after a preliminary investigation of an early morning shooting on the 800-block of West 29th Avenue early this morning, it has now turned into a homicide investigation.

When police responded to the shooting report at 4:16 am at an apartment on West 29th, they found an adult male shot dead in the living room. They also found that a group of people were present during the incident.

APD reports that “Multiple people, including witnesses, have been taken into custody for questioning.” But, police say that further details are not available as they have only inconsistent accounts from those witnesses.

Police also report that a portion of West 29th will remain closed for several hours as Homicide Units collect evidence. They say, “Officers are coordinating with the Anchorage School District to provide support for students who live in the area to attend school.”





APD asks that anyone with any information concerning this incident, including surveillance video, please call APD Dispatch at 786-8900 (press “0” to speak with an operator). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.