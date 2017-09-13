Police Investigating Monday Homicide at Aurora Paint Comany

Alaska Native News Sep 13, 2017.

Anchorage police say that with the assistance of an alert citizen who received their Nixle Alert, they have apprehended the man who they say is a person of interest in the death of a man at the Aurora Paint Company on Monday.

An employee of the company called in to police at 8:50 am and reported that when he got into work, he discovered a body in the business.

The investigation at the scene revealed that prior to the employee reporting for work, a 2006 Kia Optima with the license plate number EZA 725 was seen at the business.

After releasing a Nixle Alert, a citizen called in to report seeing the vehicle at the intersection of Muldoon Road and Island Street. When police responded to the area, they saw the vehicle, but, it took off before police could contact the driver.

APD followed the vehicle to the 2400-block of Fox Hall Drive, at which time, the driver ditched the vehicle and fled on foot into the woods, headed towards Cheney Lake Park. Police pursued the suspect on foot, but the man ran into the water.

Police contacted the fire department to assist in extracting the man from the water, but, pulled him from the water in the meantime, and took him into custody.

APD identified the suspect as 27-year-old Randall Igou. Police say he is being charged with multiple counts, including vehicle theft.

Police are awaiting autopsy results to determine the exact cause of death.





