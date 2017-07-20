Police Look for Three Suspects in Early Morning Flight Deck Armed Robbery

Alaska Native News Jul 20, 2017.

Anchorage police report that despite employing a K9 track, the suspects responsible for the early morning robbery of the Flight Deck Lounge were not located.

After receiving reports of a robbery with shots fired at the Flight Deck Lounge at 832 West International Airport Road, police were dispatched to the location at 1:04 am on Thursday morning.

The investigation opened at the bar found that three suspects, an adult black male, and an adult native male and female came into the bar. A short time later, the black male produced a firearm and ordered all of the six people in the bar to get onto the floor while discharging the firearm into the air.

Once the victims were on the floor, the suspects went behind the bar, grabbed several bottles of alcohol then fled the establishment on foot.

Another witness at the location told police that he was in his truck with another person, when the trio exited the bar. That witness told police that the black suspect pointed a firearm at him and fired.

That driver took off in his truck and called police. No one was injured in the gunfire.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call Police Dispatch at 786-8900 (press “0” to speak with an operator). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.





