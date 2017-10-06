Police Looking for Man who Attempted to Abduct Student at Bus Stop on Klevin Street

Alaska Native News Oct 6, 2017.

The Anchorage Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect who attempted to abduct a student as that student was waiting for the school bus on Friday morning.

According to the Nixle report, APD received a call reporting the attempted abduction at approximately 8:45 am on Friday morning, stating that a Clark Middle School student was grabbed by an adult male as that student was waiting for the bus in the 16th Avenue-Klevin Street area.

The suspect was described as a white male between the ages of 33 and 37 years old, with blond hair. Additionally, it was reported that the suspect had no upper teeth and rashes on his arms. It was reported that he was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and gray and white tennis shoes. He is believed to be driving a maroon Jeep. The model is thought to be possibly a Wrangler.





APD is asking “If you have any information about this investigation, including surveillance video, please call APD Dispatch at 786-8900 (press “0” to speak with an operator). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.”