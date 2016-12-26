Police Still Search for Anchorage Man in Connection with Peterkin Murders

Alaska Native News Dec 26, 2016.

One man is currently in custody, one in the hospital, and a third suspect is still at large in the fatal Saturday morning shooting of a Mountain View couple.

Anchorage police report that multiple men went to a residence on the 4100 block of Peterkin at about 4 pm on Saturday with the intent of robbing the residents there of drugs and money. During the robbery at the residence, two of the suspects produced guns. A scuffle broke out as Christopher Brooks, age 38, fought for control of suspect, 22-year-old Lamarkus Jayqwann Mann’s, firearm. During this time, Christopher was shot several times, once in the head. Brooks managed to exit the residence, but then collapsed outside.

After C. Brooks was shot, 32-year-old Danielle Brooks was shot and killed. It is thought by police that she was shot because she was a witness.

The robbers fled the scene in a Honda Ridgeline. A witness nearby saw the three men, dressed in black, fleeing the scene.





Police say that a six-year-old child belonging to the couple was present during the shootings, he told police that “Ninjas came to my home and killed my family.” He has since been turned over to family member’s care.

Christopher Brooks was taken to a local hospital, where he died a short time later.

At 4:30 pm., a local hospital contacted police regarding a gunshot victim with a wound to his leg. When police responded to the hospital and interviewed the man, that they identified as De Anthony Malik Harris, he told officers that he was walking with a friend when he suffered the gunshot wound. But, after several different stories as to how he was shot, Harris would eventually tell detectives that he had met Mann and another person earlier in the afternoon and was asked if he wanted to make some money.

According to Harris, he and the other two suspects drove to near the Brook’s residence, then outside the apartment complex, covered their faces with t-shirts.

The third suspect, Jaylyn Franklin, after being picked up and interviewed, told investigators that Harris had gotten shot in the leg while trying to assist Mann during the struggle in the apartment.

Franklin was charged with Robbery I, Burglary I, two counts of Murder II and Tampering with Evidence. The tampering charge comes from Franklin erasing text messages concerning the murders from his cell phone.

Detectives are now seeking the whereabouts of Mann, who, along with Harris are being charged with Murder I, Robbery I, and Burglary I, and two counts of Murder II. APD cautions the public that Mann is considered “Armed and Dangerous,” and anyone with information as to his whereabouts is urged to call 911.

APD says the case is still under investigation. Anyone with information concerning this incident are asked to call Anchorage Police at 786-8900 or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or submit a tip at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.

The Brooks family shooting marks the 34th and 35th homicides in Anchorage in 2015.





