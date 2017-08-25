Praise for Salmon Habitat Protection Dominates Kodiak Town Hall

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
A community forum led by Republican House Fisheries Committee Chair Rep. Louise Stutes at the Kodiak Harbor Convention Center yesterday drew nearly 100 residents interested in speaking with state lawmakers about a wide range of concerns. Commentary supporting House Bill 199, “The Wild Salmon Legacy Act,” introduced by Rep. Stutes to the Legislature last year, took center stage at the forum where audience members also expressed concerns around health care and the state budget issues.
HB 199 proposes updates to Alaska’s 60-year-old law governing what kinds of impacts from development are allowed to salmon habitat, creating clear standards for protection and giving Alaskans a voice in the protection of wild salmon habitat. More than half of questions and commentary expressed their support of the bill, citing the importance of responsible development balanced with wild salmon habitat protection.
Speaking to Stutes, who was joined by Reps. Bryce Edgmon, Gerran Tarr, Dan Ortiz, Zach Fansler, Adam Wool, along with representatives from the Walker Administration, local fishermen Mike Friccero identified the protection of salmon habitat as a key concern for the coastal community. “This place (Alaska) has always been about fish. HB 199 will help us keep it that way.”
The health of the state’s wild salmon populations is a key concern in Kodiak, one of the state’s largest fishing communities. In 2015, the approximate revenue from salmon fishing in the area was $3.2 million, with commercial fishing and processing accounting for 55 percent of the private sector workforce. A 2016 poll identified that 75 percent of Alaskans statewide think more should be done to protect the strong legacy of Alaska salmon for future generations.
“I stand for salmon too,” House Speaker Bryce Edgmon assured the audience. “After 60 years, we think it is time to take a look at Title 16.”
Stand for Salmon is a diverse group of Alaska-based individuals, businesses and organizations united in taking immediate steps to ensure that Alaska remains the nation’s salmon state for generations to come. Learn more at www.standforsalmon.org.