Presumptive Illnesses in Connection with the Camp Lejeune Water Supply Now Officially Established

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has published regulations officially establishing eight presumptive illnesses connected to the contaminants presented in the water supply at the U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune (Camp Lejeune), North Carolina.
The eight presumptive service connected illnesses apply to active duty, reserve and National Guard members who served for no less than 30 days (consecutive or non-consecutive) at Camp Lejeune from August 1, 1953 and December 31, 1987, and are diagnosed with the following conditions:
Environmental health experts in VA’s Technical Workgroup conducted extensive reviews of scientific evidence, which included comprehensive analysis and research. “We are pleased that the VA is finally identifying those injuries and illnesses caused by this exposure. We are now able to process veteran’s disability claims”, said Verdie Bowen, director of the State Office of Veterans Affairs.
For questions or assistance, contact the State Office of Veterans Affairs, at (907) 334-0874 or toll free (888) 248-3682.