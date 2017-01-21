Proactive Investigation into Online Child Pornography Nets Arrest of Wasilla Man

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
(Mat-Su Valley, Alaska) – In October 2016, the ABI Technical Crimes Unit (TCU)/Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) conducted a proactive investigation online.
Through their measures, the units identified an unknown suspect in Alaska regarding possession and distribution of child pornography. TCU and ICAC were able to subsequently identify the suspect through the internet service provider as Tyler Weis, 40 of Wasilla.
On January 18, 2017, the TCU served a search warrant on Weis’ residence in the Mat-Su Valley. Numerous computers, phones, and hard drives were seized from Weis’ residence and were transported to the TCU lab in Anchorage to be forensically examined.
On January 19, 2017, forensic analysis of Weis’ electronics was conducted in the Technical Crimes Unit labs. TCU examiners located evidence that on 1/6/17, Weis committed the crime of Indecent Viewing/Photography against a juvenile victim.
New search warrants were obtained and served at Weis’ residence. TCU Investigators arrested Weis without incident and remanded him to Mat-Su Pre-Trial Facility on charges of Possession of Child Pornography, Distribution of Child Pornography, and Indecent Viewing/Photography. Bail was set at $10,000 cash/corporate.
In March 2009, Alaska State Troopers began working cooperatively with the Alaska Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force which is comprised of Alaska State Troopers, the Anchorage Police Department, other Alaskan police departments, the Department of Law’s Office of Special Prosecutions and Appeals, and federal partners to conduct proactive enforcement efforts just like this case.
Three ABI Investigators hold responsibility for generating proactive work, but an additional three investigators, a unit supervisor and two civilian technicians also assist with necessary case work once a suspect has been identified. Since beginning these proactive cases in 2009, dozens of perpetrators have been identified, charged and prosecuted.
Source:DPS