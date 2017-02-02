Punxsutawney Phil Sees His Shadow, Proclaims Six More Weeks of Winter

Alaska Native News Feb 2, 2017.

“Punxsutawney Phil,” the famous Groundhog Day rodent, exited his cozy tree stump that he calls home and promptly saw his shadow, signifying six more weeks of winter for North America.

Emerging from his temporary home on Gobbler’s Knob, and surrounded by the Top Hatted and Tuxedo-clad “inner circle’ that is his handlers, he was seen by a huge crowd that traditionally gathers for the performance every February 2nd.

Speaking in “Groundhogese” to the Groundhog Club’s president, the only man that can understand him, he explains his prediction and tells the president which of the two scrolls to choose after emerging, and the president translates Phil’s proclamation for the cameras and waiting crowd.

“Punxsutawney Phil” has made an annual appearance since 1887, he last failed to make an appearance in 1943.

Traditionally, Phil sees his shadow every other year.

With a lifespan of only 6 years, it is unknown how many groundhogs have portrayed the adorable rodent.





