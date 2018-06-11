Quinhagak Man Assaults Tribal Police Following Huffing Incident

Alaska Native News Jun 11, 2018.

Troopers overnighting in Quinhagak assisted Tribal Police Officers following an attack by a suspect during a response in that western Alaska community on Thursday, it was reported on the trooper dispatch.

According to the report, Tribal police contacted 32-year-old John W. Cleveland as he was “huffing” gas and attempted to take him into custody with the intent of having him detox in a safe environment, troopers say.

But, instead of complying, Cleveland produced a knife and attempted to stab the TPOs, placing them in fear of imminent injury, the report revealed.

In response, Cleveland was pepper sprayed, cuffed and taken into custody. One officer suffered a minor injury that was not related to the knife. Cleveland, who has prior assault convictions, was charged with two counts of Assault III-Cause Fear of Injury, and one count of Assault III-Commit Assault.

Troopers transported Cleveland to Bethel where he was remanded to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center on his charges.