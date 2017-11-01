Rash of Park and Ride Thefts in Wasilla/Palmer Tuesday

Alaska Native News Nov 1, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers received three separate reports of theft from vehicles in the Park and Ride locations on Trunk Road, Blue Lupine/Seward Meridian, and Blue Lupine/Trunk Road on Tuesday late afternoon/evening, the trooper dispatch reported.

At 4:45 pm, troopers received the first report from the Park and Ride on Trunk Road, reporting the theft of vehicle parts from a vehicle parked there. According to the report, approximately $850 worth of accessories, that included two 48-inch light bars, a back-up camera and twin fog lights. Those items were valued at approximately $850. In addition, a Acer brand ‘Gaming Republic’ laptop valued at $4,200 was stolen from inside of that Dodge Ram pickup.

An hour and forty-five minutes later, AST received another report, this one from the Park and Ride at Blue Lupine and the Seward Meridian reporting the theft of vehicle parts there.





Less than two hours later, more reports of thefts were called in from the Park and Ride at Blue Lupine and Trunk Road three miles away. Those calls reported that between the hours of 5 am and 6:30 pm, thieves gained entry to a red Chevy sedan, a maroon Mitsubishi Coupe, and a black Ford pickup. items were stolen from inside those vehicles, and additionally, a tire/wheel was stolen from the Mitsubishi.

While troopers did not divulge if the thefts were connected, but, the close proximity of time of the thefts, tends to point towards that possibility.

The investigations are continuing, and troopers are asking that anyone with any information regarding these vehicle crimes to contact either the Alaska State Troopers at (907)373-8300 or Crime Stoppers at (907)745-3333.