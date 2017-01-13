Ravn Alaska Adds Direct Flights Between Anchorage and Kotzebue

- Home
Ravn Alaska announced this week that beginning Feb. 15, it will offer round-trip, Dash-8 flights between Kotzebue and Anchorage, five days a week. With this direct service, Anchorage travelers will have more options and access to travel in the Northwest Arctic region of Alaska. This new route is now available to book online.
“We were looking for a new opportunity to complement the existing service options and this was a perfect fit,” said Ravn Air Group CEO Bob Hajdukovich. “The flight will also offer great connections for charters, and other smaller flights from the Kotzebue hub.”
The new service route will additionally support Ravn Alaska’s air cargo services. From Anchorage, the flight will offer a convenient mid-morning departure and return from Kotzebue in the early afternoon.
The added direct route will also benefit residents of Ambler, Buckland, Deering, Kiana, Kivalina, Kobuk, Noatak, Noorvik, Point Hope, Selawik, Shungnak and Kotzebue with a convenient mid-day, non-stop flight to Anchorage departing Kotzebue at 1 p.m. and arriving in Anchorage at 3:10p.m.
The direct flights will be available Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, leaving Anchorage at 10:15 a.m. and arriving in Kotzebue at 12:25 p.m.; departing Kotzebue at 1 p.m. and arriving in Anchorage at 3:10 p.m.
Ravn Alaska is committed to offering the lowest fare available to each customer and guarantees 24-hour refunds on all tickets purchased, aircraft accessibility and an easy and simple boarding process.