Ravn Alaska Reintroduces RUSH Delivery Service

On March 1, Ravn Alaska brought back its Ravn RUSH service, allowing customers to ship items between the airline’s main line locations and hubs on the next available flight. Shipping location options include Anchorage, Aniak, Barrow, Bethel, Cordova, Deadhorse, Emmonak, Fairbanks, Galena, Homer, Kenai, Kodiak, Kotzebue, Nome, Saint Mary’s, Unalakleet and Valdez.
“Ravn is committed to connecting Alaskans, and we’re extremely excited to bring back our Ravn RUSH service,” said Director of Air Freight Services Joe Freitag. “This is a fantastic and reliable option for shipping time sensitive packages across the state of Alaska.”
Each package may weigh up to 100 pounds, and pricing for shipping is indicated in the chart below.
Ravn RUSH packages must be tendered one hour before a scheduled flight and can be picked up one hour after the scheduled flight has landed. The outside length, width and height may not exceed 90 inches and other restrictions may apply. For more information on available flights and shipment options, Ravn Alaska customers can call their local cargo offices today.
Ravn Alaska serves the passenger, charter and cargo needs to over 100 communities throughout Alaska and employs more than 900 professionals.