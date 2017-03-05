Ravn Alaska to Honor all Yute Air Flights through Month of March

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Ravn Alaska announced Saturday it will honor all existing purchased reservations on Yute Air, including goldenrod tickets for travel between Bethel and any Bethel hub location served, through March 31, 2017. The announcement comes on the heels of the discontinuation of Yute Air services, effective Saturday.
Yute Air customers with purchased reservations can call their local Ravn Alaska station, or Ravn Alaska’s toll-free reservations phone number at 800-866-8394, to rebook a reservation on a comparable flight, free of charge.
Additionally, when Yute customers sign up for Ravn Alaska’s FlyAway Rewards program, they will earn five bonus points.
“We understand the surprising nature of the discontinuation of Yute Air services and that it may cause disruption in travel plans,” said Jim Hickerson, president of Ravn Alaska’s Hageland Aviation. “Ravn Alaska is committed to filling the void in service immediately, as seamlessly and conveniently as possible.”
Ravn Alaska also announced the addition of four new scheduled routes set to begin on March 5, 2017. Passengers in the region will have the ability to travel between Bethel and PKA, Napakiak, Napaskiak, Goodnews Bay and Platinum.
Ravn Alaska flies to over 100 communities throughout Alaska and employs more than 900 professionals.