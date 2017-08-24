Recovery Efforts are Underway 50 Miles West of Tyonek for Pilot’s Remains

Alaska Native News Aug 24, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers say that recovery efforts are underway to retrieve a deceased pilot from a crash site near Chakachamna Lake west of Tyonek.

AST reports that the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center picked up a 406 beacon from the aircraft 50 miles west of Tyonek at 10:47 pm on Wednesday night. RCC responded and located the downed aircraft near the lake. They would also locate the pilot and confirm that he was deceased. RCC then contacted AST to report their finding.

AST launched a helo today and two troopers, along with an National Transportation Safety Board investigator to conduct recovery efforts. They reported this afternoon that the recovery efforts were still ongoing.

The State Medical Examiner’s office was notified, and troopers report that once the pilot’s remains are recovered, they will be sent to the SME for autopsy and positive identification





