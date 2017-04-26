Recruitment Underway for Jobs in Alaska’s Seafood Industry

- Home
ANCHORAGE, Alaska— Alaskans looking for summer employment have the opportunity to work in the seafood industry. More than 20 work locations throughout the state are seeking qualified applicants. The largest demand is for seafood processors, with approximately 1,400 positions to be filled, and salmon roe technicians, with an estimated 700 positions to be filled.
The Anchorage Midtown Job Center will host an At-Sea Processors job fair on Thursday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participating companies include American Seafoods, Trident Seafoods, Coastal Village Region Fund and Arctic Storm. To be eligible for an interview with Trident Seafoods, applicants must apply online prior to April 27 at www.tridentseafoods.com.
“Thousands of seasonal jobs will be available in this critical industry and interested Alaskans should contact their nearest Alaska Job Center now to apply,” said Labor Commissioner Heidi Drygas. “We look forward to working with employers to fill these positions and improve Alaska Hire rates in the seafood industry.”
The seafood industry has been working in partnership with the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development to improve the rate of Alaska resident hire. Hiring Alaska residents can save seafood processors money by avoiding the cost of hiring foreign labor brokers, paying fees for labor importation, and paying for foreign workers’ transportation.
Seafood processing work is physically demanding and can involve overtime during peak season. Openings are posted online in Alaska’s Labor Exchange Network (ALEXsys) and include higher paying skilled and technical positions. Seafood orientation trainings are available at the Anchorage Midtown Job Center (3301 Eagle Street). Job seekers outside of the Anchorage area can learn more by contacting Anchorage Seafood Employment Office toll free at 1-800-473-0688.