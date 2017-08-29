REDDI Driver Transported to API after Exhibiting Mental Health Issues

Alaska Native News Aug 29, 2017.

Troopers located a driver after a REDDI report was generated on him on Monday, to discover the man had a history of mental health problems, AST reported.

Troopers received a report from a caller that a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and was driving erratically at mile 106 of the Parks Highway on Monday. With the information provided by the caller, it was determined that the reported vehicle was stolen and had been reported as such to the Anchorage Police Department.

Troopers were able to stop the vehicle, and contact the driver at mile 138 of the Parks Highway. When stopped, troopers say that the man “exhibited extreme mental health issues.” A check would show that the suspect had a history of mental health problems, says AST.

The suspect was transported to the Alaska Psychiatric Institute. The vehicle was returned to the owner.

The report has been referred to the District Attorney’s office.





