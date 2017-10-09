Remains Discovered Near Base of Thunder Mountain Determined to be those of Missing June Hiker

Alaska Native News Oct 9, 2017.

The remains of missing hiker, Teri Heuscher, age 53, have been recovered and positively identified through dental records, Juneau police report.

Heuscher’s remains were discovered by a duck hunter, who found parts of a skull and a lower jaw at a campsite at the base of Thunder Mountain.

Heuscher was reported missing on the evening of June 24th by family members. She had gone out hiking on the Thunder Mountain Trail at 1 pm that day Saturday and failed to return. Family members initiated a search for the missing woman, and although her vehicle was found, she was not.

Juneau Mountain Rescue (JMR), SEADOGS, USFS, Juneau Police Department and Capital City Fire Rescue (CCFR) all took to the field to initiate a search and were joined by a Temsco helicopter conducting an aerial search.

While the cause of death has not been determined, the State Medical Examiner’s office say that their preliminary investigation does not point to foul play.

Her next of kin have been informed of the discovery.





