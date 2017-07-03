Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Remains of Kake Boater Discovered Following Grounding of Vessel

Alaska Native News Jul 3, 2017.
The remains of 59-year-old Willis Cavanaugh were discovered off of Point Macartney following a search after his boat was reported grounded. Image-FB profiles

The remains of 59-year-old Willis Cavanaugh were discovered off of Point Macartney following a search after his boat was reported grounded. Image-FB profiles

The remains of a Kake boater was located by a good Samaritan mariner approximately one mile off of Point Macartney following a search in connection with an incident reported on Sunday.

Troopers were notified of the grounding of a Kake boat that had ran aground in Herring Bay at 1:10 pm on Sunday, and that the occupant of the boat, 59-year-old Willis Cavanaugh was missing. The report prompted the US Coast Guard to initiate a search for the missing Cavanaugh.

At 4:22pm, just over three hours later, a good Samaritan that was alerted to the incident, advised authorities, that Cavanaugh’s remains were found in the waters off-shore of Point Macartney.The State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage requested the remains for autopsy.

Cavanaugh’s next of kin were notified of the incident and the discovery of Cavanaugh’s body.


Related Articles:

Petty Officer 2nd Class Derrick Depriest, a damage controlman on board the Coast Guard Cutter John McCormick, operates a P-6 pump to combat flooding in the forward living quarters of a tug that ran aground on the Vitskari Rocks, near Sitka. Image-USCGUSCG, Troopers Assist Sinking Vessel at Vitskari Rocks in Southeast King Cove Man Perishes after Going Overboard The search for missing Wrangell man, Kenneth Trammel, resulted in the discovery of his remains floating in Earl West Cove, Alaska. Image-ASTRemains of Missing Wrangell Man Discovered in Earl West Cove Image-City of KakeDecember 2016 Community Spotlight: Kake, Alaska – Historic Action for Health