Remains of Kake Boater Discovered Following Grounding of Vessel

The remains of a Kake boater was located by a good Samaritan mariner approximately one mile off of Point Macartney following a search in connection with an incident reported on Sunday.
Troopers were notified of the grounding of a Kake boat that had ran aground in Herring Bay at 1:10 pm on Sunday, and that the occupant of the boat, 59-year-old Willis Cavanaugh was missing. The report prompted the US Coast Guard to initiate a search for the missing Cavanaugh.
At 4:22pm, just over three hours later, a good Samaritan that was alerted to the incident, advised authorities, that Cavanaugh’s remains were found in the waters off-shore of Point Macartney.The State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage requested the remains for autopsy.
Cavanaugh’s next of kin were notified of the incident and the discovery of Cavanaugh’s body.