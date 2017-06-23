Remains of One Wales Boater Found, One Remains Missing

Alaska Native News Jun 23, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers report that they have retrieved the remains of one of the Wales boaters that disappeared on June 11th, one boater remains unaccounted for.

Troopers were called on Tuesday, and informed that the remains of 21-year-old Timothy Milligrock had been discovered after they washed up on the beach in front of the community of Wales. Because of inclement weather, AST was unable to respond to the community immediately, and arrived on Wednesday. Miligrock’s body was sent to the SME in Anchorage for autopsy.

Damian Soolook, age 14, has yet to be located.

The two boaters took to off in a row boat from Wales around 2 am early that Sunday morning, but a half an hour later, shouts for help could be heard in the village from the two.

The US Coast Guard was contracted and a Marine Information Broadcast was issued and assets that included an HC-130 and a Jayhawk helicopter were launched out of Air Station-Kodiak to pick up the search. Searchers from the community also combed the beaches for signs of the two young men.

