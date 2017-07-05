Widgetized Section

Remains of Two in Marmot Bay Capsizing Recovered from Vessel Cabin

Alaska Native News Jul 5, 2017.
A Coast Guard 38-foot smallboat crew from Aids to Navigation Team Kodiak, Alaska, approaches the capsized Miss Destinee during a search for a missing man and woman in Marmot Bay near Kodiak. U.S. Coast Guard photo provided by Air Station Kodiak.

AST reports that the remains of the two people missing crew that were missing from the F/V Miss Destinee were located in the cabin of the vessel  on July 4th.

At 7:45 am on July 4th, a salvage company reported that they had managed to right the Miss Destinee and pump her out. The  vessel was then towed to the Kodiak harbor.

Upon arrival. AST, Kodiak City Fire and the USCG Marine Safety Detachment responded to the vessel and recovered the remains of the two previously missing crew, identified as  Joshua Osborne, age 18, and Abigail Osborne, age 22, both of Wasilla. The State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage requested the remains for autopsy.

The USCG responded to the capsizing early on June 29th. They reported to troopers at 8:54 am, that they had taken two persons aboard from the capsize, but, two remained unaccounted for.

According to the survivor reports, the two survivors were in the wheel house when the rogue wave struck, laying the vessel over on its starboard side, at which time, the vessel rolled all the way over. The two survivors were able to cling to the seine skiff that came loose from where it was fastened to the deck.


