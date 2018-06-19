Remains Recovered Half-Mile Offshore of Nelson Island by Toksook Bay Fisherman

Alaska Native News Jun 19, 2018.

Alaska State Troopers reported on Monday that a call came in reporting that a local fisherman from Toksook Bay, one of the three villages on the Bering Sea island of Nelson Island found a body floating at sea.

The body found approximately 1/2 mile from shore off of the island is believed to be a male. It was recovered and is being sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage where they will attempt to determine the identity of the remains.

The only official missing persons case in the area in recent months is that of 26-year-old Jazmin James, who went missing along the coast in April of this year when traveling to Tununak from Nunapitchuk. He was last seen in Nightmute. His snowmachine was located near Rocky Point, but James was never found.

The autopsy being performed hopes to determine the identity.