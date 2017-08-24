Reminder: Antler Orientation Required for All Kenai Peninsula Moose Hunters

- Home
(Soldotna) — Moose hunting seasons begin opening this month on the Kenai Peninsula and hunters hoping to harvest moose in Game Management Units 7 and 15 (Kenai Peninsula, Kalgin Island, and head of Turnagain Arm) are reminded they must first complete an online moose antler configuration orientation approved by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. The new regulation, adopted by the Alaska Board of Game in February, went into effect July 1, 2017.
“It’s important to know the rules and regulations of the area you plan to hunt,” said Jeff Selinger, Kenai area wildlife biologist. “Hunters need to review the criteria that make an animal legal for harvest before they enter the field.”
The Kenai/Soldotna Fish and Game Advisory Committee proposed the measure to help reduce the number of sublegal bull moose taken by hunters on the Kenai Peninsula. During the general moose season in Units 7 and 15, bulls with a spike antler on at least one side or those with antlers spanning at least 50 inches or having a minimum of four brown tines on at least one side are legal to harvest. Moose with fork antlers on both sides remain illegal in these units under general season harvest.
As of early August, more than 2,200 hunters had completed the required online orientation. Hunters who complete the 19-question online orientation will be emailed a certificate of completion that can be printed and carried in the field while hunting moose in Units 7 and 15. The orientation is available now at: http://www.adfg.alaska.gov/index.cfm?adfg=quiz.moose_identification_intro
“We encourage anyone planning to hunt moose anywhere in the state – even longtime moose hunters – to take the orientation,” said Director Bruce Dale. “I took it and found it very informative.”
Before taking the orientation, hunters are encouraged to review the “Is This Moose Legal?” video and the information provided in “Identifying a Legal Moose” and “More on Moose and Moose Hunting” at
http://www.adfg.alaska.gov/index.cfm?adfg=moosehunting.resources .
Source: ADF&G