Rep. Guttenberg to Unveil Proposal to Bring High-Speed Internet to all of Fairbanks

Aug 2, 2017.

Fairbanks – Representative David Guttenberg (D-Fairbanks) will unveil a proposal to bring high-speed internet to the entire Fairbanks area during a constituent meeting Thursday evening.

“The private sector is not meeting high-speed internet needs in many parts of Alaska,” said Rep. Guttenberg. “Fortunately, other rural areas have overcome many of the problems we currently face, and my proposal reflects best practices learned from their efforts to provide residents with one of the most critical tools for participating in the global economy.”

In addition to unveiling his high-speed internet plan, Rep. Guttenberg will provide an update and answer questions about the work of the Alaska Legislature during Thursday’s constituent meeting.

WHO: Rep. David Guttenberg (D-Fairbanks)

WHAT: Constituent meeting and high-speed internet plan unveiling

WHERE: Margaret Murie Auditorium, University of Alaska Fairbanks, 982 Koyukuk Drive, Fairbanks

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, August 3, 2017

For more information, please contact Seth Whitten in Rep. Guttenberg’s office at (907) 456-8172.