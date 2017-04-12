Rep. Josephson Applauds Increased Oversight of the Proposed Pebble Mine

- Home
Juneau – Representative Andy Josephson (D-Anchorage) released the following statement upon learning that the Alaska Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is placing new requirements on the Pebble Limited Partnership’s land-use permit for its mining claims in the Bristol Bay region. DNR is requiring some of the boreholes drilled during exploration activities be inspected, reclaimed, and closed during the upcoming 2017 field season.
“The proposed Pebble Mine poses a danger to the wild and natural salmon runs in the Bristol Bay region, which are a natural resources of immense value that should be cherished and protected,” said Rep. Josephson. “Today’s actions by the Department of Natural Resources shows a new level of responsiveness to the public’s concerns about the Pebble Limited Partnership’s land-use permit application. The Bristol Bay region is so special that I see nothing wrong with some extra-special stipulations to ensure that state land is protected when the Pebble Partnership is conducting exploration activities.”
Rep. Josephson is the sponsor of legislation that seeks a new level of legislative approval for the proposed Pebble Mine before it could proceed to development. House Bill 14 requires a finding by the Alaska Legislature that the mine would not pose a danger, beyond a reasonable doubt, to the fisheries in the Bristol Bay region.