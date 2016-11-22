Rep. Tarr to Host Restorative Justice Summit to Help End School-to-Prison Pipeline in Alaska
Anchorage — Representative Geran Tarr (D-Anchorage) will host a “Restorative Justice Summit” in Anchorage on December 2nd and 3rd. The goal of the summit is to outline new techniques that educators can use to mitigate the number of students disciplined for misbehavior in Alaska’s public schools. The restorative justice blueprint is based on promoting academic achievement and positive behavior through a welcoming and safe environment.
“Now more than ever we need a new approach to conflict resolution that offers an alternative to student suspensions and expulsions, and creates a new dynamic of mediation,” said Rep. Tarr. “The principles of restorative justice are grounded in the traditional practices of indigenous cultures that underscore the value of respect, compassion, dignity, and inclusion for all members of the community.”
Next month’s summit will feature Restorative Justice Trainer and Implementation Specialist Kerri Berkowitz, who will offer case studies and techniques to educators from across the state.
“Restorative justice emphasizes the importance of trusting relationships as a central component to building community and repairing relationships when harm has occurred,” said Berkowitz. “Restorative justice promotes a positive school culture, enhances positive social relationships, and introduces equitable disciplinary policies and practices.”
The Restorative Justice Summit, which is open to educators and those who work with children in Alaska, will be held at the YWCA Anchorage on December 2nd and 3rd.
For more information or to RSVP, please contact Celeste Novak in Representative Tarr’s office at (907) 269-4049.