Repeat Kenai Meth Dealer with Sawed-Off Shotgun Sentenced to 63 Months

Alaska Native News Sep 13, 2017.

37-year-old Kenai man, Richard Paul Morrison, who was convicted of Meth distribution and being a felon in possession of a firearm, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 63 months in prison, it was announced by Acting U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder on Wednesday.

Morrison, who had previously been convicted of forgery in Oregon in 2000, as well as a Methamphetamine-related offense in Nebraska in 2004, is also charged with causing the death of a Soldotna man after giving him methadone in December, 2015.

Morrison was arrested in January 2016 in Kenai, after selling methamphetamine to an undercover informant out of his garage. Prosecutors say that Morrison admitted to keeping a sawed-off shotgun in his garage to protect his meth.

The plea agreement was coordinated between the Kenai District Attorney’s office and the Department of Justice, and so, Morrison will plea guilty to criminally negligent homicide in the 2015 death of the Soldotna man. He is scheduled to plea in that case on October 12th, 2017.

The joint case that resulted in Morrison’s conviction was investigated by the Alaska State Troopers (AST), Alaska Bureau of Investigation and Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).





