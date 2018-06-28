Repeat Kodiak Car Thief Captured after Employee Call-in

Alaska Native News Jun 28, 2018.

Alaska State Troopers and Kodiak police responded and took an Old Harbor woman into custody on vehicle theft charges on Wednesday morning according to the trooper dispatch.

AST responded to the Hillside area in Kodiak to assist Kodiak police in a stolen vehicle case at 10:17 am on Wednesday to aid in the apprehension of the driver, later identified as 27-year-old Jennifer Christiansen of Old Harbor.

The vehicle, a maroon GMC pickup, was stolen from Bering Industrial Contractors at 8300 Rezanof Drive near Bell’s Flats on the far side of the Coast Guard base earlier on Wednesday morning. An employee of the business spotted Christiansen driving the vehicle near downtown Kodiak, and immediately called in the report to KPD.

The employee continued to tail the vehicle as police responded to the report. The vehicle was followed to Hillside Drive, where KPD caught up to the purloined vehicle. When KPD closed in, Christiansen bailed from the vehicle and fled on foot into the brush behind a home at that location.

Troopers were called in to assist and officers searched the wooded area. Christiansen was located hiding in the brush.





She was arrested and transported to the Kodiak Jail where she was remanded on charges of Vehicle Theft I and violating her conditions of release. It was also found that Christiansen active arrest warrants for Failure to Appear at arraignment on two prior vehicle theft charges that occurred last month.