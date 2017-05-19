Repeat Sex Offender Sentenced to 10 Years

Alaska Native News May 19, 2017.

An Anchorage Sex Offender, who fled during a Child Pornography investigation in 2016, was sentenced to prison following his conviction on charges of Possession of Child Pornography and Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, on Wednesday, the Justice Department revealed in a press release.

48-year-old Andrew Weed, who was previously convicted in a 2004 on 18 Federal Child Sexual Exploitation crimes, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison and a lifetime of supervised release, in this new case convicting him of Child Sexual Exploitation-Possession of Child Pornography, and Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, Assistant U.S. Attorney Audrey J Renschen revealed.

At sentencing, U.S. District Judge Sharon Gleason noted that with 106,000 images, the case was a serious one.







When FBI Special Agents and Anchorage Police executed a search warrant of Weed’s residence on May 31st, 2016, they briefly spoke to Weed outside the residence. After that contact, Weed fled Anchorage.

Investigators “found over 106,000 images of child pornography on his

computer,” the Justice Department said.

Two months later, the U.S. Marshal’s Service located Weed presiding in Valdez, and arrested him “on a federal warrant for failing to update his sex offender registration as required under federal and state law,” according to the release.

While still incarcerated, a Federal Grand Jury indicted Weed for child pornography crimes. Weed has been behind bars since his initial arrest through to his sentencing.






