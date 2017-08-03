Report: Special Counsel Mueller Impanels Grand Jury in Russia Probe
The Federal Bureau of Investigations building in Washington DC. Image-FBI
The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that special counsel Robert Mueller has seated a grand jury in Washington, D.C., to investigate Russia’s interference with the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
The newspaper, citing two unnamed sources familiar with the matter, said the grand jury had begun its work — an important step toward potential criminal charges — “in recent weeks.”
The action means the federal investigation, which includes allegations officials with Donald Trump’s campaign coordinated with Russia to affect the outcome of the election, is progressing.
President Trump has repeatedly denied the allegations of collusion, calling the investigation a “witch hunt.”
Source: VOA