Responding Officers Nab Brown Jug Burglars Sitting in Parking Lot with their Stolen Beer

Alaska Native News Sep 21, 2017.

APD responded to the Brown Jug Liqueur store at 4140 Old Seward Highway at 3:39 am on Wednesday after a security alarm went off at that location, police say.

When they arrived at the scene, they observed two people sitting in the parking lot with a case of beer. Police questioned the two men why they were sitting outside of the store with beer during those hours. The two men, identified as 36-year-old Raymond Grant and 27-year-old Trent Semaken, told the responding K-9 Unit officer that they had gotten kicked out of a nearby hotel and had brought their beer with them. Police would find that the two suspects had additional cases of beer with them.

According to police, “When officers reviewed Brown Jug’s video surveillance, they observed the two men inside stealing the cases.” The investigation revealed that the two men gained access to the store through a side door that appeared to be left slightly open.

Grant and Semaken were placed under arrest on various charges that included Burglary I. They were transported to the Anchorage Jail, where they were remanded.





