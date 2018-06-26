Richard Cannon Facing Multiple Charges including Robbery and Fail to Register as a Sex Offender

- Home
At 3:12 PM on June 23, 2018, a citizen called Police Dispatch and reported that he had been robbed. Officers responded to the area and were flagged down by the victim near Mountain View Drive and N Lane Street. The victim told the officers that he had been riding his bicycle when suspect #1, who was also riding a bike, rammed the victim’s bicycle from the side. Suspect #2 then grabbed the victim by the shoulders and pulled him off the bike. The victim slipped out of his jacket in order to escape. The suspects stole the victim’s bike, jacket, and cell phone which was in a jacket pocket.
Officers began to canvass the area; they saw a male, matching suspect #1’s description, riding a bike on Peterkin. An officer hit his siren, turned on his emergency lights, and used his PA system to order the suspect to stop. The suspect looked at the officer, refused to comply, and continued to ride away. The officer drove past the suspect in an effort to block the suspect in between the patrol car and another parked vehicle. The suspect was startled; he stopped abruptly and slid into the patrol car. The suspect immediately jumped up and ran on foot.
The officer exited his patrol car and gave chase on foot. The suspect continued to ignore commands. During the foot chase the officer saw the suspect pull a cell phone out of his pocket and drop it on the ground. The officer then deployed his Taser. The suspect fell to the ground and was taken into custody without further incident.
A computer check showed that the suspect, 30-year-old Richard Cannon JR, had an outstanding probation-related warrant and that he was an unregistered sex offender. After being medically cleared at the scene, Cannon was remanded at the Anchorage Jail on the outstanding warrant and he was additionally charged with Robbery II, Assault IV, Theft II, Resisting, and Fail to Register as a Sex Offender.
Cannon was identified as the suspect who initially rammed the victim. The second suspect, who stole the victim’s bike, was not found. There is no physical description available for the second suspect at this time. The cell phone Cannon threw while police were chasing him was identified as the victim’s cell phone. The phone was returned to the victim.
Source: APD
