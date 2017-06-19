Robber Shot and Captured During ACE Hardware Heist

Alaska Native News Jun 19, 2017.

A security guard working at the ACE Hardware store on the 200-block of Muldoon captured a robber at the store on Saturday after shots were exchanged, it was reported by APD.

Anchorage police responded to the north Anchorage store at 4:33 pm Saturday after receiving a report of a robbery and shooting. When they arrived, they found the robber wounded and in cuffs. The robber was transported to the hospital as APD opened an investigation at the scene.

According to the investigation, the robber, 45-year-old William McCann arrived at the store in a Ford Bronco and went into the store with a handgun and wearing a mask.

Once inside, McCann proceeded to fire several rounds into the cash register, before removing the cash and then walkeding out of the store. As McCann was about to get into the waiting Bronco, the Security Guard at the store came out and told McCann to stop. In response, McCann fired at the guard. The guard returned fire, wounding McCann.





The Bronco driver sped from the scene. The Bronco was later recovered unoccupied.

Following McCann’s release from the hospital on Sunday, he was arrested and charged with Robbery I, 2 counts of Assault III, Misconduct Involving Weapons III, Theft III and Reckless Endangerment.

The stolen money was recovered.

Police are asking the public for information regarding the driver’s identity or whereabouts, please call Police Dispatch at 786-8900 (press “0” to speak with an operator). To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.





