Roger Moore Dies in Switzerland at age 89

Alaska Native News May 23, 2017.

On Tuesday, the world is minus a famous “Bond.” 89-year-old Sir Roger Moore died in Switzerland after a brief bout with cancer, his family revealed.

His three children, Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian, released a statement following Moore’s passing, saying “It is with a heavy heart that we must announce our loving father, Sir Roger Moore, has passed away today in Switzerland after a short but brave battle with cancer. The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified with words alone.”

While Moore began acting in the early 40s, over 17 years prior, it wasn’t until he starred as Simon Templar in “The Saint,” a seven-year english series that spanned 1962-1969, that the world took notice of his skill as an actor.

Then there was “Bond.”

Moore took on the persona of James Bond in the eighth installment of the Bond series in “Live and Let Die” in 1973. Sir Moore took on the identity from his predecessor Sean Connery.

The following year, 1974, In “The Man with the Golden Gun” Moore searched for the Solex, a device with the power of the sun. Unfortunately, this installment was the lowest-grossing of the franchise.





Three years later, 1979 saw the release of what Moore said was his favorite of the Bond films, “The Spy Who Loved Me.” In this, his third “007” film, Moore saved the world from a global nuclear war.

In 1979, Moore took “Bond” into space to take on the evil Hugo Drax, who intended to release nerve gas on the planet, in “Moonraker.”

Two years later, Moore, now back on earth searched for the Automatic Targeting Attack Communicator in “For Your Eyes Only.”

“Octopussy” released in 1983, and Moore set out to track Octopussy and her associate as they stole jewels and artifacts, but soon must turn his attention to thwarting a plot to detonate a nuclear warhead in Europe.

Moore starred in his last “Bond” film in 1985 in “A View to a Kill.” Moore often said it was his least favorite film. Moore played “Bond” seven times, more than any other actor.

Moore appeared in 13 additional pictures during his career as “Bond,” but followed the end of his role as “007,” he would take fives years off from the silver screen. Following that, from 1990 until 2011, Moore would act in nine more films.

In 1999, for his efforts in charity work, and ambassadorship with UNICEF, Moore was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire, in 2003, he advanced to Knight Commander of the same order.

While Moore succumbed to this bout of cancer, Moore revealed in 2012 that he had had several instances of skin cancer.

Born October 14th, 1927, Sir Roger Moore died at the age of 89 on May 23rd, 2017 after giving movie-goers many hours of blockbusting entertainment, and in the real world the helping hand so needed by millions in the world.





