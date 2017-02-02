Rollover Turns into Four Vehicle Accident on Sterling Highway

Alaska Native News Feb 2, 2017.

Troopers reported on Wednesday on an accident that occurred on Saturday at mile 159 of the Sterling Highway in Anchor Point. They report that they were responding to the scene of a single vehicle rollover at that location, but, when they arrived on scene, they found that three other vehicles had been involved in collisions at the same location.

The investigation at the scene uncovered the reason for the additional accidents that took place following the initial crash.

A Toyota Tacoma truck, driven by 61-year-old Molly Kennedy of Anchor Point, got rolled onto its top in the ditch just north of Anchor Point after Kennedy lost control of the truck on the icy roads.

Shortly after, 28-year-old Kristina McGee, pulled over next to the overturned truck to provide assistance to the crash victim.

Meanwhile, 74-year-old Deanna Smith was cautiously driving by the two vehicles, when 25-year-old Katrina Wheeler attempted to pass in between Smith’s and McGee’s vehicles, and failed to do so. She hit both vehicles and ended up in the ditch as well.

All involved reported wearing their seat belts and no injuries were reported.





