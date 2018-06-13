Routine Becomes Not so Routine in Palmer REDDI Stop

Alaska Native News Jun 13, 2018.

A Bethel woman was arrested on triple charges after being reported as REDDI then fleeing officers in Palmer on Tuesday morning.

After receiving a Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately call originating from Trunk Road at 5:18 am on Tuesday troopers responded and were able to locate the driver, later identified as 30-year-old Nancy King of Bethel, on Cottrell Campus Drive/Duchess Drive. King, driving a 2017 KIA Soul, was pulled over on multiple moving violations.

But, the routine stop would soon become less than routine. As the trooper exited his vehicle to make contact with King, King “took off at a high rate of speed,” the trooper dispatch reported. The KIA fled around the Cottrell Drive/Duchess Drive loop off of Trunk Road. But, the car chase was short-lived as the vehicle crashed into the treeline. King was not yet ready to give up. She exited her vehicle and fled into the woods.

Troopers searched the area and eventually, King emerged from the woods and was taken into custody without further incident. She was charged with Failure to Stop at the Directions of a Peace Officer I and Reckless Driving. As the investigation continued, King was also found to be Driving Under the Influence.

King was remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility in Palmer and held to await arraignment.