Saturday Night Shooting Victim Dies at Hospital

Alaska Native News Jan 15, 2018.

While the identity of the shooting victim on the 8000-block of 36th avenue has been released in Saturday night’s shooting in Anchorage has been released, APD has yet to release any suspect information.

Police responded to the shooting location at 9:53 pm on Saturday night after a call-in to find a shooting victim, now identified as 33-year-old Kortez Brown, with a serious life-threatening gunshot wound.

Brown was immediately transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

APD reported on Sunday afternoon, that the victim had succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

If anyone has information regarding his case please call APD at (907) 786-8900 or to stay anonymous call Crime Stoppers at (907) 561-STOP.





