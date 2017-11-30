Save Bristol Bay Campaign to Host Anchorage Town Hall

- Home
ANCHORAGE, AK – Trout Unlimited and United Tribes of Bristol Bay will host a Protect Bristol Bay townhall next week: Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. The event will include an update on the efforts against the Pebble Mine from a diverse group of speakers, and will clarify the science and facts behind Pebble’s latest statements.
Since October, the Pebble Limited Partnership has promoted a new “small mine” plan to Alaskans that is based on incomplete science, and still puts the Bristol Bay fishery and all it sustains at risk. Speakers will address the myth that a small Pebble Mine is safe for salmon while providing up-to-date information about efforts to protect the region.
Who: Bristol Bay commercial fishermen and leaders will speak to the public
When: 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017
Where: Wilda Marston Theater in the Z.J. Loussac Public Library, Anchorage
Speakers and interview opportunities:
For those unable to attend, photos and quotes will be available after the event, and it will be streamed on Facebook Live.