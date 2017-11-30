Widgetized Section

Save Bristol Bay Campaign to Host Anchorage Town Hall

Nov 30, 2017.
Map showing location of proposed Pebble mine.

ANCHORAGE, AK – Trout Unlimited and United Tribes of Bristol Bay will host a Protect Bristol Bay townhall next week: Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. The event will include an update on the efforts against the Pebble Mine from a diverse group of speakers, and will clarify the science and facts behind Pebble’s latest statements.

Since October, the Pebble Limited Partnership has promoted a new “small mine” plan to Alaskans that is based on incomplete science, and still puts the Bristol Bay fishery and all it sustains at risk. Speakers will address the myth that a small Pebble Mine is safe for salmon while providing up-to-date information about efforts to protect the region.

Who: Bristol Bay commercial fishermen and leaders will speak to the public

When: 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017

Where: Wilda Marston Theater in the Z.J. Loussac Public Library, Anchorage

Speakers and interview opportunities:

  • Rick Halford, former Republican State Senator
  • Robin Samuelson, Bristol Bay commercial fisherman, chairman of the Bristol Bay Economic Development Corp., and Bristol Bay Native Corporation board member
  • Norm Van Vactor, CEO of Bristol Bay Economic Development Corporation
  • Alannah Hurley, Executive Director of the United Tribes of Bristol Bay
  • Nelli Williams, Trout Unlimited’s Alaska Program Director

For those unable to attend, photos and quotes will be available after the event, and it will be streamed on Facebook Live.




