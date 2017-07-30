Savoonga Man Arrested for Manslaughter Following July 8th DUI ATV Crash

Alaska Native News Jul 30, 2017.

Troopers report that a warrant was issued mid-week and carried out at the end of the week for manslaughter against Savoonga resident, Felix Wongittilin, who was involved in a fatal ATV accident on July 8th in that community.

Troopers had received a report from the community of Savoonga late in the evening on July 8th, reporting the accident involving Wongittilin and his mother, Mary Anna Kulowiyi, who was riding as a passenger.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Akeya Road and Airport Road, according to witnesses. Witnesses say that the ATV flipped over at that location and came to a rest in the middle of the gravel intersection.

After the accident, both Wongittilin and Kulowiyi were flown out of Savoonga for treatment of their injuries. While Wongittilin suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Kulowiyi was further medevaced to Anchorage with serious injuries. Troopers report that two days later, on July 10th, Kulowiyi succumbed to her injuries.

The trooper investigation determined that Wongittilin was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

On July 25th, a arrest warrant for manslaughter was issued for Wongittilin, and the next day, he was arrested on the warrant at his home in the community. He was transported to Nome and remanded to the Anvil Mountain Correctional Center with his bail set at $25,000.







