Savoonga Teen Collapses in Gym Class, Troopers Investigate Death

Alaska Native News Aug 30, 2017.

A 14-year-old Savoonga teen collapsed and died during gym class in that community on Tuesday, his death is being investigated.

AST reports that they were notified of teen collapsing in the school gym in Savoonga at 2:33 pm on Tuesday. CPR was administered to the teen, identified as Floyd Akeya, but, at 3:32 pm, he was pronounced deceased.

Alaska State Troopers, based in Nome, traveled to the village to investigate his death. The State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage was notified and they have requested his remains for autopsy.

Akeya’s next of kin were notified of his passing.

The investigation is continuing and the exact cause of death will not be known until the SME completes their investigation.





