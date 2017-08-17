Search Continues for Five Missing Army Aviators off Oahu

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
HONOLULU — Responders are continuing the search for five missing Army aviators from a downed Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter approximately two miles west of Ka’ena Point, Oahu, Wednesday.
Searching are:
None of the aviators have been located yet. Debris has been spotted and recovered near Ka’ena Point by responders. A joint forward incident command post has been established at Hale’iwa Boat Harbor to coordinate search and rescue efforts.
Debris from the crash should be considered hazardous material and should only be recovered by recovery teams with the proper training and personal protective equipment. The debris poses potential risk and could cause serious bodily harm due to sharp edges.
Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Joint Rescue Command Center in Honolulu received a call at 10:08 p.m. Tuesday from personnel at Wheeler Army Airfield stating they lost communications with one of their UH-60 Black Hawk aircrews. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of response assets.
The two Black Hawk aircrews were reportedly conducting training between Ka’ena Point and Dillingham Airfield at the time communications were lost.
Source: USCG
© 2017, ↑ Alaska Native News
Log in- Posts -
Add New
-
An Anchorage man, while attending court for a pre-trial conference on Wednesday afternoon at Anchorage's Nesbitt Courthouse was placed under...
Read previous post:Close
Anchorage Man Attending Pretrial Conference on SAM Charges Arrested on Sex Trafficking Warrant
An Anchorage man, while attending court for a pre-trial conference on Wednesday afternoon at Anchorage's Nesbitt Courthouse was placed under...