Search for Manokotak Snowmachiner Ends Successfully

Alaska Native News Feb 11, 2018.

A search and rescue operation looking for an overdue snow machiner traveling from Manokotak to Dillingham ended successfully early on Saturday morning, troopers reported in the trooper dispatch.

Troopers were notified on Friday evening that a traveler on a snowmachine, who was new to the area, had left on his machine to travel to Dillingham at 4:30 pm that afternoon, but had failed to reach his destination.

Search and Rescue volunteers from Manokotak set out on the trail between the two communities and reported adverse weather making the trail hard to follow. At 2:40 am early Saturday morning, the SAR team reported to troopers that they had located the overdue rider near Dillingham. It was reported that the traveler’s cell phone battery had died. He was traveling alone at the time of the incident.





